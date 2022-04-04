Advertisement

Volunteers wanted: Resolve to Get Involved coming to NMU April 11

(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Apr. 4, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A volunteer fair is coming to the campus of Northern Michigan University this month. They call it Yoopers United Resolve to Get Involved.

Grow & Lead has partnered with Connect Marquette, the NMU Student Leader Fellowship Program and the United Way of Marquette County for the event. It’s a chance to connect skilled volunteers with groups and organizations looking for help.

“There are 34 organizations that will be there so there’s a lot of opportunity to meet organizations and find someone that needs to utilize skills that you have towards a mission that you’re passionate about,” said Victoria Leonhardt, Associate with Grow & Lead.

Resolve to Get Involved is Monday April 11 from 5:30 to 7:30 in the evening. It’s being held at the Northern Center at NMU.

