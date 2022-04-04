Advertisement

UPAWS needs blanket, sheet donations for influx of animals

Image of the UPAWS Philip & Ruth Spade Adoption Center.
Image of the UPAWS Philip & Ruth Spade Adoption Center.
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County animal shelter is in need of your lightly used blankets and sheets.

Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) says it can always use donations of bedding and pillowcases as nothing will go unused.

The shelter says it goes through dozens if not a hundred forms of bedding in a month.

Cats and dogs use the donated blankets and sheets for kennel bedding. The shelter coordinator says any kind of donation is useful.

“We’re very grateful for any donation we can get for this bedding. It helps out the dogs and it helps out the cats as well, so it’s all greatly appreciated for anyone who can donate, we definitely appreciate it,” Hayley Weston, UPAWS supervisor said.

To donate your lightly used blankets or sheets – drop them off at the UPAWS front door in bags.

