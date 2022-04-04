The Ryan Report - April 3, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan sat down with the radio personality, Tom Mogush to talk about the upcoming plans for WMQT and WZAM and more.

The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community is in the process of buying the stations from Mogush. Jim Koski, radio personality, and Mogush intend to stay on with the stations after they are purchased.

Mogush has been on the radio waves for almost 41 years. The two talked about their memories of Joe Blake and covering some big NMU hockey games.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

