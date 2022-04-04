Advertisement

Radio Results Network wraps up Sports and Recreation Show

The show was back for the first time in more than a decade and RRN hopes to make it an annual event.
Vendors at the RRN Sports and Recreation Show.
Vendors at the RRN Sports and Recreation Show.(WLUC News)
By Grace Blair
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 2,500 people attended the Radio Results Network Sports and Recreation show this weekend. The show was back for the first time in more than a decade and RRN hopes to make it an annual event.

It featured outdoor recreation vendors, local stores, and even a bounce house for the kids. Also at the show this year, the Kruisin’ Klassics selling raffle tickets for this year’s raffle car.

“It’s a 1957 Chevy Bel Air. It’s not a restored car but it’s a really nice driver,” said Mark Caswell, president of the Kruisin’ Klassics. The Kruisin’ Klassics Fun Run is June third and fourth. As always, it will start with a parade and a dance Friday night.

The car show continues Saturday with horsepower testers and of course, announcing the winner of the raffle.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackinac Bridge 04/03/2022.
UPDATE: Mackinac Bridge opens
Menominee High School
3 Menominee High School students charged with allegedly making terroristic threats
Photo Credit: Denise Paquette.
US-2 reopens near Delta County Road 509 after crash
The dog is okay, as a spokesman says pet owners and hunters should be on the lookout to avoid...
DNR reacts to wolf attack on training dog in Marquette County
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Investigators: MSHS student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide

Latest News

Magnifying glass on blue background.
Missing Wisconsin woman found dead
Fr. Ryan Ford (right) and Michelle Lexmond, PA-C at U.P. Health System Marquette sort through...
Marquette family accepting donations for Ukrainian relief effort
Poetry reading at Peter White
NMU students participate in poetry reading event
All of the money raised from the event goes to Copper Country Humane Society
Michigan Tech students jump into Portage Lake for Polar Plunge