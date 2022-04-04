Radio Results Network wraps up Sports and Recreation Show

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 2,500 people attended the Radio Results Network Sports and Recreation show this weekend. The show was back for the first time in more than a decade and RRN hopes to make it an annual event.

It featured outdoor recreation vendors, local stores, and even a bounce house for the kids. Also at the show this year, the Kruisin’ Klassics selling raffle tickets for this year’s raffle car.

“It’s a 1957 Chevy Bel Air. It’s not a restored car but it’s a really nice driver,” said Mark Caswell, president of the Kruisin’ Klassics. The Kruisin’ Klassics Fun Run is June third and fourth. As always, it will start with a parade and a dance Friday night.

The car show continues Saturday with horsepower testers and of course, announcing the winner of the raffle.

