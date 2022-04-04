Advertisement

Negaunee Township seeks public input for future developments

Sign outside Negaunee Township Hall.
Sign outside Negaunee Township Hall.(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Township is planning for future commercial and residential developments.

The township is looking for input from residents and business owners on how to best develop the area. It is holding a meeting open to the public on April 12 at the Negaunee Township Community Center to hear ideas.

Negaunee Township Manager Nick Leach says one of the highest priorities is hearing input on the expansion of high-speed internet. “The expansion of broadband services is a big takeaway, we have a lot of development up in more of the rural regions of the township that are already underserved by high-speed internet so we want to focus a little bit on the development of that,” Leach said.

In addition to high-speed internet, the township says it wants to hear ideas about affordable housing and short-term rentals.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. April 12 at the Negaunee Township Hall.

