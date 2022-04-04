Advertisement

Missing Wisconsin woman found dead

By Grace Blair
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
IRON COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, March 30, the Middleton Police Department contacted the Iron County Sheriff’s Office regarding a missing woman, Kelsey A. Musgrove, MD, of Middleton, Wisconsin. Musgrove went on a hiking trip to Potato River Falls in Gurney, Wisconsin and hadn’t returned.

Musgrove’s last contact was Saturday, March 26; she made it to Potato River Falls. Deputies found her car and began a ground, water and air search with help from 25 external agencies in Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.

Musgrove was found dead Sunday morning about 11:25 near Potato River Falls. The cause of death is still under investigation, but no foul play is suspected at this time.

