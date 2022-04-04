Michigan Tech invites public to H-STEM Complex groundbreaking ceremony

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Technological University invites the community to join in celebrating the start of construction on its new H-STEM Engineering and Health Technologies Complex.

The groundbreaking ceremony, at 1 p.m. Friday, April 29, will take place on campus near the Chemical Sciences and Engineering Building. Those attending will hear from University leaders, faculty and community members involved with the project, which supports industry-relevant educational and research programs in health and human-centered engineering with a science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM-focused, approach.

Michigan Tech President Rick Koubek said the project addresses a critical need identified by regional and state leaders as well as the University.

“The new H-STEM building will play a pivotal role in supporting health-related research and outcomes not only for the Upper Peninsula but for our state and country,” Koubek said. “This building would not be possible without the tremendous support of our governor, Legislature and the many Michigan Tech faculty and staff members who have worked diligently throughout the planning process. We are indeed grateful for their efforts and their commitment to higher education in Michigan.”

The H-STEM Complex will include newly constructed shared and flexible laboratory spaces co-located with renovated classrooms and learning spaces within the existing Chemical Sciences and Engineering Building. Michigan Tech Vice President for Research David Reed said the project will impact departments across campus, enhancing innovation and collaboration.

“Around 60 of our faculty do research that is somehow related to human health,” Reed said. “This new center will give them modern facilities that support collaborative, interdisciplinary research. Having the departments of chemistry, chemical engineering, biomedical engineering, and kinesiology and integrative physiology in one facility, along with our Health Research Institute, will facilitate continued growth of these important activities.”

As it fosters educational programs for tomorrow’s workforce and the continued growth of research at Michigan Tech, the H-STEM Complex also brings direct benefits to the Keweenaw, said Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Jaqueline Huntoon.

“As Michigan Tech researchers develop new devices and analytical techniques to support the work of healthcare providers, they will also be contributing to the economic growth of our local community,” Huntoon said.

Learn more about Michigan Tech’s H-STEM Complex.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.