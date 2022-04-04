MDOT set to rebuild part of U.S. Highway 41 and M-28

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Soon, road construction season will be here.

In Marquette, that means another major highway project.

It will surely cause delays on a busy stretch of highway in the southern part of the city. But as MDOT Upper Peninsula Communications Representative Dan Weingarten says, it is something that is necessary for this stretch of road. Especially as potholes, cracks, and rough patches have gone up significantly over the past five years.

“The pavement is old, it’s basically reaching the end of its useful service life so it’s time to get in and do a complete rebuild of this area,” Weingarten said.

The 0.6 miles of highway slated for renovation runs from Furnace Street to the Front Street roundabout. Weingarten explains the basics of the project. “What we’re going to be doing is basically replacing this old concrete pavement behind us here with some new asphalt pavement,” he said. Weingarten continued, “We’re not going to change the lane configurations or anything here on this stretch.”

This means the highway will keep its four-lane design with a center left-turn lane.

Weingarten adds that the project will cost $3.7 million in combined state and federal funds. This includes other renovations to be done along with the new pavement. “There’s going to be water main upgrades, storm sewer and drainage improvements throughout the area, Weingarten said. “In addition to that, we’re going to be replacing all the sidewalk that’s currently in the area, the curb and gutter.”

Weingarten says there will be a detour around the Front Street roundabout as it is resurfaced, as well as brief detours to streets that branch off of this stretch of highway, such as Hogan Alley, Hampton Street, Mesnard Street, Genesee Street, South Lakeshore Boulevard, and Jackson Street.

While detours are certain, MDOT plans to allow traffic through the main section of the road during construction. “We will be maintaining one lane of traffic in each direction and a center left-turn lane,” Weingarten said.

Weingarten says construction is set to start on May 6, and it should last until October 26 if things go as planned.

MDOT invites the public to attend a community meeting at the Marquette Municipal Service Center on April 11 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. There, they can ask any questions, and give any comments or concerns about the project.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.