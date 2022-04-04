Iron Mountain St. Vincent DePaul will donate store proceeds to Ukrainian refugees

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, a non-profit organization in Iron Mountain will soon host a special fundraiser for those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Tuesday and Wednesday, the Iron Mountain St. Vincent DePaul will donate all proceeds from sales at its thrift store to aid Ukrainian refugees. A priest at St. Mary’s and St. Joe’s Church has family currently living in Poland, and connections to the region. He will send the money overseas.

The organization says helping people like those in Ukraine is exactly what the organization is for.

“We are a service organization. One of our mission statements is ‘People Helping People,’ we felt that this was necessary,” said Mary Gagala, St. Vincent DePaul Store Committee Secretary.

The thrift store adjacent to the food pantry will be open from 9 a.m. CT to 4 p.m. CT on Tuesday and Wednesday for the event.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.