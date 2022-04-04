Advertisement

Gloomy start to active week

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A small disturbance is moving east through Wisconsin into Lower Michigan. It’s bringing light snow across the U.P. this morning. Otherwise, look put for patchy fog followed by spotty mix this afternoon. Then, a stronger slow-moving system comes for the mid-week. It will bring rain tomorrow night into Wednesday, which could be heavy at times. Then, a transition to snow happens on Thursday into Friday.

Today: Patchy fog and light snow in the morning

> Highs: Low 40s west, upper 30s elsewhere

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 40s

Wednesday: Morning rain, heavy at times followed by spotty showers

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Thursday: Snow in the west with a mix in the east

>Highs: Upper 30s

Friday: Widespread snow, moderate at times

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Saturday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

