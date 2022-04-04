Foggy, drizzly through Tuesday before another midweek storm

A low pressure system over Lake Michigan spins up mixed rain and snow to the U.P. Monday night -- mainly light in intensity but at the same time gradually increasing the moisture content above the surface. As a result, areas of dense freezing fog and drizzle develop overnight and last through Tuesday morning.

Peeks of sunshine Tuesday afternoon under brief high pressure, but a Northern Plains system enters the Western U.P. in the evening, spreading moderate to heavy rain showers over the region Wednesday.

Precipitation transitions to a wintry mix through Thursday, then to scattered snow showers Friday -- Friday snowfall accumulations can exceed 3″ in the Northern U.P., and 3″ or less south.

Into the weekend, high pressure builds to clear out the snow and clouds, with above seasonal temperatures climbing Sunday.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with areas of dense freezing fog and patchy drizzle early, then rain showers west in the evening; southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: Upper 30s to Mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy rain showers, then mixed rain/freezing rain/sleet in the evening; southerly winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain/freezing rain/sleet early then transitioning to snow west in the afternoon; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered snow showers then diminishing in the afternoon

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm; increasing clouds in the evening

>Highs: 50

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

>Highs: 40s

