Experience the benefits of sound therapy with Tibetan Singing Bowl meditation

Craig Kitchen demonstrates the Tibetan Singing Bowls.
Craig Kitchen demonstrates the Tibetan Singing Bowls.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Relax and unwind with the sound of Tibetan Singing Bowls.

Craig Kitchen offers meditation sessions at the Joy Center in Ishpeming every first and third Monday of the month, and again on the first and third Wednesday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Marquette.

These sessions are open to the public of all ages and do not require pre-registration or payment, though donations are accepted.

Kitchen explains some of the benefits of this form of sound therapy:

Craig Kitchen offers Tibetan Singing Bowl meditation on the first and third Monday and Wednesday of each month.

For a longer sound session:

Craig Kitchen, a Tibetan Singing Bowl Player, explains the benefits of sound therapy.

The Joy Center is located at 1492 Southwood Drive in Ishpeming.

