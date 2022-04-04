Experience the benefits of sound therapy with Tibetan Singing Bowl meditation

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Relax and unwind with the sound of Tibetan Singing Bowls.

Craig Kitchen offers meditation sessions at the Joy Center in Ishpeming every first and third Monday of the month, and again on the first and third Wednesday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Marquette.

These sessions are open to the public of all ages and do not require pre-registration or payment, though donations are accepted.

Kitchen explains some of the benefits of this form of sound therapy:

For a longer sound session:

The Joy Center is located at 1492 Southwood Drive in Ishpeming.

