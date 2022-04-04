Downtown Assistance Program grant awarded to Iron Mountain real estate office

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Revenue from community festivals in iron mountain is being re-invested into downtown businesses. Now, a real estate agency is making much-needed improvements.

A $4,000 check was awarded to Stephen’s Real Estate in Iron Mountain on Monday. This is part of the Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority’s (DDA) annual Downtown Assistance Program (DAP) grant cycle. The money is raised through annual events.

“We host all of our festivals downtown to raise money so we can give back to our businesses,” Mindy Wittock, Iron Mountain DDA Program Director.

Stephen’s Real Estate was one of two 2021 recipients. Founded in 1979, the business used the grant money to replace 16 drafty windows in the facility.

“I had four ladies that every day they would come and mention how cold they were and the draft they felt through the windows. I would go in there and check, and wow it was cold,” Ryan Gordon, Stephen’s Real Estate Owner & Broker.

Many employees had to use space heaters or mini-fire places to stay warm. Gordon says the grant covered a third of the $12,000 project. The previous windows were over 25-years-old and created drafty conditions.

“When the previous owners moved here in the mid-1990′s, they updated [the building] then, and nothing has been done since then. We are excited to bring the building into a more modern state,” Gordon.

Gordon says he has also applied for one of the DDA’s other grants to update the building’s exterior. Wittock says applications for the 2022 DAP are still open. She hopes to see the number of applicants grow.

“I want it to enable our businesses to make repairs and do things they want to uplift their business, like Stephen’s Real Estate used this money to put new windows in,” Wittock said.

Any business located in Iron Mountain’s downtown jurisdiction is invited to apply. You can apply for a grant on the DDA’s website.

