Advertisement

Downtown Assistance Program grant awarded to Iron Mountain real estate office

Ryan Gordon (far left) stands with DDA representatives
Ryan Gordon (far left) stands with DDA representatives(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Revenue from community festivals in iron mountain is being re-invested into downtown businesses. Now, a real estate agency is making much-needed improvements.

A $4,000 check was awarded to Stephen’s Real Estate in Iron Mountain on Monday. This is part of the Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority’s (DDA) annual Downtown Assistance Program (DAP) grant cycle. The money is raised through annual events.

“We host all of our festivals downtown to raise money so we can give back to our businesses,” Mindy Wittock, Iron Mountain DDA Program Director.

Stephen’s Real Estate was one of two 2021 recipients. Founded in 1979, the business used the grant money to replace 16 drafty windows in the facility.

“I had four ladies that every day they would come and mention how cold they were and the draft they felt through the windows. I would go in there and check, and wow it was cold,” Ryan Gordon, Stephen’s Real Estate Owner & Broker.

Many employees had to use space heaters or mini-fire places to stay warm. Gordon says the grant covered a third of the $12,000 project. The previous windows were over 25-years-old and created drafty conditions.

“When the previous owners moved here in the mid-1990′s, they updated [the building] then, and nothing has been done since then. We are excited to bring the building into a more modern state,” Gordon.

Gordon says he has also applied for one of the DDA’s other grants to update the building’s exterior. Wittock says applications for the 2022 DAP are still open. She hopes to see the number of applicants grow.

“I want it to enable our businesses to make repairs and do things they want to uplift their business, like Stephen’s Real Estate used this money to put new windows in,” Wittock said.

Any business located in Iron Mountain’s downtown jurisdiction is invited to apply. You can apply for a grant on the DDA’s website.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magnifying glass on blue background.
Missing Wisconsin woman found dead in Iron County, Wis.
Mackinac Bridge 04/03/2022.
UPDATE: Mackinac Bridge opens
The dog is okay, as a spokesman says pet owners and hunters should be on the lookout to avoid...
DNR reacts to wolf attack on training dog in Marquette County
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Investigators: MSHS student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide
All of the money raised from the event goes to Copper Country Humane Society
Michigan Tech students jump into Portage Lake for Polar Plunge

Latest News

Website for the event
Volunteers wanted: Resolve to Get Involved coming to NMU April 11
The contract for registered nurses at UP Health System - Marquette expires in less than two...
Contract negotiations continue for UPHS - Marquette nurses, tech staff
TV6 Morning News Co-Anchor Elizabeth Peterson and Live Reporter Tia Trudgeon bring back the...
Upper Michigan Today airs first episode on FOX UP
Part of a Marquette road will be redone soon
MDOT to rebuild part of US-41
Sign outside Negaunee Township Hall.
Negaunee Township seeks public input for future developments