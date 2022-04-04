Deadline for PHF grants is April 8

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Time is running out to apply for grants from the Portage Health Foundation. Requests focusing on small grants, with a maximum award for each applicant of $3,000 are due April 8.

In total the PHF is handing out $20,000 to support projects that will have an impact on community health and wellness. For many groups that money can be just enough to get certain projects done.

“We love to help these non-profits, the municipalities, the schools do whatever it is they need to do to make our community a better place, a healthier place moving forward and we’ve done some really cool projects with this and it’s a nice way to knock out some of those things that you just didn’t have the budget for within your organization but we’re able to help meet that need and make things happen,” said Michael Babcock from the PHF.

The deadline again is April 8. Grants will be awarded sometime in May.

