MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Michigan’s average gas price is down in comparison to the national average. Michigan being $4.04 and the national $4.19 per gallon. In the Upper Peninsula, Mackinac County is the highest at $4.29. The lowest county is Alger at $3.88 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.