Aspirus MedEvac names Upper Peninsula and Northern Wisconsin Regional Director

Robert Kirkley named new Aspirus MedEvac Upper Peninsula and Northern Wisconsin Regional...
Robert Kirkley named new Aspirus MedEvac Upper Peninsula and Northern Wisconsin Regional Director.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WLUC) - Aspirus MedEvac has named Robert (Bob) Kirkley to serve as Upper Peninsula and Northern Wisconsin Regional Director.

Kirkley has over 25 years of EMS experience working in both pre-hospital and hospital settings. He joined Aspirus in 1993 and MedEvac in 2007 as a Paramedic. He’s also held the Team Lead, Paramedic Supervisor, and Manager positions prior to accepting this role.

Kirkley is the EMS Program Director for Gogebic Community College in Ironwood, Mich., a position he’s held since 2017. In addition, he’s a member of, or affiliated with, 12 EMS organizations.

“We’re thrilled to have Bob’s wealth of knowledge and experience in EMS in this important role,” said Jason Keffeler, Aspirus MedEvac System Director. “We look forward to his leadership as we continue to grow our program across north central Wisconsin and the U.P.”

Kirkley is a graduate of the University of Phoenix with a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in health care administration. In his spare time, he enjoys golf, ice hockey, education and spending time with family.

