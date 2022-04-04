Annual Coffee Crawl coming to Marquette this month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The fourth annual coffee crawl is coming later this month to downtown Marquette. The event raises funds for the women’s center and raises awareness of sexual assault.

Northern Michigan University’s Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) hosts the event each year. Coffee shops including Babycakes, 231 West, Dead River Coffee and Contrast Coffee are participating.

“April is sexual assault awareness month and we partner with the Women’s Center so we have different informational booths along the routes where participants can learn about resources and what’s available in the community for help and then all money from ticket sales and t-shirt sales will be going to the Women’s Center,” said Hannah Smith, Co-Director for the Coffee Crawl.

The fourth annual Coffee Crawl is Saturday April 23. Tickets are available the day of the event the cost is $16.

