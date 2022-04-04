Advertisement

Annual Coffee Crawl coming to Marquette this month

Banner for the Event
Banner for the Event(NMU PRSSA)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The fourth annual coffee crawl is coming later this month to downtown Marquette. The event raises funds for the women’s center and raises awareness of sexual assault.

Northern Michigan University’s Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) hosts the event each year. Coffee shops including Babycakes, 231 West, Dead River Coffee and Contrast Coffee are participating.

“April is sexual assault awareness month and we partner with the Women’s Center so we have different informational booths along the routes where participants can learn about resources and what’s available in the community for help and then all money from ticket sales and t-shirt sales will be going to the Women’s Center,” said Hannah Smith, Co-Director for the Coffee Crawl.

The fourth annual Coffee Crawl is Saturday April 23. Tickets are available the day of the event the cost is $16.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magnifying glass on blue background.
Missing Wisconsin woman found dead in Iron County, Wis.
Mackinac Bridge 04/03/2022.
UPDATE: Mackinac Bridge opens
The dog is okay, as a spokesman says pet owners and hunters should be on the lookout to avoid...
DNR reacts to wolf attack on training dog in Marquette County
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Investigators: MSHS student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide
All of the money raised from the event goes to Copper Country Humane Society
Michigan Tech students jump into Portage Lake for Polar Plunge

Latest News

Middle-income housing describes homes, generally for households with yearly incomes between...
Marquette County officials look for middle-income housing solutions
2 arrested following cocaine investigation in Menominee
The H-Stem Building Project construction will begin on May 2, 2022.
Michigan Tech invites public to H-STEM Complex groundbreaking ceremony
Robert Kirkley was named Aspirus MedEvac Upper Peninsula and Northern Wisconsin Regional...
Aspirus MedEvac names Upper Peninsula and Northern Wisconsin Regional Director