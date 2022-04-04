AAA: Michigan gas prices decline 10 cents in past week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan are down 10 cents compared to last week, AAA Michigan reported Monday morning.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.04 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is still 30 cents more than this time last month and $1.20 more than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $60 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $9 from when prices were their highest last November.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 800,000 bbl to 238.8 million bbl. Gasoline demand decreased from 8.63 million b/d to 8.5 million b/d. The drop in gas demand, alongside growth in total stocks, contributes to price decreases.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $1.01 to settle at $99.27. Earlier last week, crude prices climbed after the EIA’s weekly report revealed that total domestic crude stocks declined by 3.5 million bbl to 409.9 million bbl, approximately 18 percent lower than the level at the end of March 2021. However, crude prices reversed course amid news that the U.S. will release 1 million barrels of oil per day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. However, the global oil market remains highly volatile, so additional news that threatens supply could put upward pressure on oil prices.

“A decrease in demand alongside higher gasoline stocks has led to lower pump prices,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If these trends continue as crude oil prices decline, motorists could likely see gas prices move lower.”

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price decreased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $4.10 per gallon, about 9 cents less than last week’s average but still $1.27 more than this same time last year.

Click here to view AAA’s state and metro gas averages

Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($4.22), Traverse City ($4.18), Ann Arbor ($4.11)

Least expensive gas price averages: Grand Rapids ($3.97), Benton Harbor ($3.97), Saginaw ($3.97)

Find Local Gas Prices

Daily national, state, and metro gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

Motorists can find the lowest gas prices on their smartphone or tablet with the free AAA Mobile app . The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance.

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell. Click here for more information.

