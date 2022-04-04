Advertisement

2 arrested following cocaine investigation in Menominee

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 42-year-old woman and 42-year-old man, both from Stephenson, were arrested and lodged at the Menominee County Jail on multiple drug related charges, Sunday.

Menominee County Sheriff’s Office Detectives with the Menominee County/City Wide Drug Team conducted an investigation into the sale of cocaine in the Stephenson area. During that investigation, Detectives and Deputies executed a search warrant on a residence in the city of Stephenson.

The names of both individuals arrested are being withheld, pending their arraignment in 95A District Court. The suspects face these charges: Delivery of cocaine, maintaining a drug house, possession of a schedule 4 narcotic, felon in possession of ammunition, and possession of a bomb/explosive device.

Assisting with the investigation were Detectives from the Northeast Tri-County Drug Enforcement Group with the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and Marinette Police Department. Hannahville PD assisted as well.

