Spotty snow chances Monday with more to follow mid-week

For the weekend chances of precipitation will be mostly spotty in the central and eastern counties. Snow chances will rise on Monday morning in the south and will sweep into the eastern counties in the afternoon. Next chances of precipitation will be Wednesday and Thursday as a system will move through the region from the northwest bringing rain and snow throughout the mid-week into Friday as well. Roads will be mostly slushy and wet throughout the time this system moves in.

>Highs: Upper 30s to Mid 40s

Sunday: Spotty chances of rain and snow throughout the day; mostly cloudy

>Highs: Mid to High 30s

Monday: Snow chances in the morning in the southern counties into east; mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low to High 30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: High 30s to Low 40s

Wednesday: Mixed rain and snow chances throughout the day; mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; mixed precipitation chances

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Diminishing showers; mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow chances

