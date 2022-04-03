Advertisement

Slushy roads tomorrow morning with more to follow

Snow chances in the morning
Snow chances in the morning(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunday has been a beautiful day outside though those nice conditions don’t last as the work week begins. A small system will move in from the southwest bringing in a small round of snow in the morning Monday. In the afternoon the snow will subside with mostly cloudy conditions and more cloudy skies for Tuesday. More rain and snow will move in from the northwest with a first round of rain. As the cold front moves through the region the air will cool down enough for the U.P. to see some snowy conditions briefly.

>Highs: Mid to High 30s

Monday: Snowy morning in the south and eastern counties; mostly cloudy to follow

>Highs: Low to High 30s

Tuesday: Seasonal temperatures with partly cloudy skies; rain to move in late at night

>Highs: High 30s to Low 40s

Wednesday: Initial round of rain in the morning and afternoon; snow chances rise into later evening

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mixed precipitation chances in the morning and afternoon hours

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Snow showers subsiding throughout the day with isolated chances in the evening

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Isolated snow showers; mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackinac Bridge 04/03/2022.
UPDATE: Mackinac Bridge opens
Menominee High School
3 Menominee High School students charged with allegedly making terroristic threats
Photo Credit: Denise Paquette.
US-2 reopens near Delta County Road 509 after crash
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Investigators: MSHS student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide
The dog is okay, as a spokesman says pet owners and hunters should be on the lookout to avoid...
DNR reacts to wolf attack on training dog in Marquette County

Latest News

Rain chances into mid-next week
Spotty snow chances Monday with more to follow mid-week
Saturday highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s, with scattered snow and rain showers.
Mild spring temps coming, but wintry mixes continue
nice day ahead
A gradual warm up takes hold
Light to moderate lake effect snow, blustery north winds diminish Friday afternoon as dry air...
Snowy, gusty conditions wind down Friday for a sunny April start