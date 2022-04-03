Slushy roads tomorrow morning with more to follow

Sunday has been a beautiful day outside though those nice conditions don’t last as the work week begins. A small system will move in from the southwest bringing in a small round of snow in the morning Monday. In the afternoon the snow will subside with mostly cloudy conditions and more cloudy skies for Tuesday. More rain and snow will move in from the northwest with a first round of rain. As the cold front moves through the region the air will cool down enough for the U.P. to see some snowy conditions briefly.

>Highs: Mid to High 30s

Monday: Snowy morning in the south and eastern counties; mostly cloudy to follow

>Highs: Low to High 30s

Tuesday: Seasonal temperatures with partly cloudy skies; rain to move in late at night

>Highs: High 30s to Low 40s

Wednesday: Initial round of rain in the morning and afternoon; snow chances rise into later evening

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mixed precipitation chances in the morning and afternoon hours

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Snow showers subsiding throughout the day with isolated chances in the evening

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Isolated snow showers; mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy

