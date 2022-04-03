Advertisement

Police: 1 killed, 10 others hurt at Dallas outdoor concert

Police say that at the field, officers found that 10 people who had been attending the concert,...
Police say that at the field, officers found that 10 people who had been attending the concert, including three juveniles, had been shot.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Police say one person was killed and 10 others were injured during a shooting at an outdoor concert in Dallas.

In a statement, police say that at about 11:36 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a field in southeast Dallas where a concert was being held.

Police say that at the field, officers found that 10 people who had been attending the concert, including three juveniles, had been shot.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the name of the person who was killed.

All the people who had been shot were taken to hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mackinac Bridge, April 3, 2022.
UPDATE: Mackinac Bridge closed again Sunday
Menominee High School
3 Menominee High School students charged with allegedly making terroristic threats
Photo Credit: Denise Paquette.
US-2 reopens near Delta County Road 509 after crash
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Investigators: MSHS student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide
Fire at the old Chrysler Dodge car dealership in Bruce Crossing.
One person hospitalized after overnight fire in Bruce Crossing

Latest News

A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
California mass shooting: 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento
Group protests amusement park ride after teen's death in Florida.
‘Take this deathtrap down’ Group protests amusement park ride after Florida teen’s death
Group protests amusement park ride after teen's death in Florida.
Group protests Florida ride after teen's death
Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russians armored vehicles in Boucha, Ukraine,...
Ukraine accuses retreating Russians of civilian massacre