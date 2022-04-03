Advertisement

NMU students participate in poetry reading event

Poetry reading at Peter White
Poetry reading at Peter White
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University students participated in a poetry reading event on Saturday.

The event was hosted at the Peter White Public Library as a part of the Great Lakes Poetry Festival. This is the first-time NMU undergraduates have taken part of the month-long festival. Adult Programming Coordinator of Peter While Library, Marty Achatz said that events throughout the month could help introduce people to the art.

“If you’re a person that tells yourself that you don’t like poetry my whole thing when I hear someone say that is that they just haven’t met the poet that they need to meet and this is an opportunity to meet all kinds of poets and hear all kinds of people read,” he said.

To find out more about the Great Lakes Poetry Festival click here.

