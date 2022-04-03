Marquette family accepting donations for Ukrainian relief effort

Western U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette family with two Ukrainian children is accepting donations for those displaced in the country’s conflict with Russia.

The Ampe’s adopted now 4-year-old Henrik and 5-year-old Cazimir from Ukraine in 2018, bringing them close to the country. Tiffany Ampe says her family’s relationship with each child’s biological family has been really great, but since Ukraine’s war with Russia things have been very nerve-wracking.

“We are very close with Henrik’s biological family,” Ampe said. She continued, “We have been in constant contact long before this, it’s genuinely been a positive relationship where we focus on the restoration of him having a family, living in a community where he’s accepted, and having access to healthcare. However now that’s shifted, there’s obviously a lot of terror, distraught feelings and suffering.”

Each boy’s biological family was displaced when Russia invaded in February. Both in desperate need of supplies, the Ampe’s decided to ask the Upper Michigan community for donations to help. “We see the huge need inside Ukraine for the civilians that are living there and we’re trying to answer that need by providing them with medical supplies,” Tiffany Ampe said.

While the family is accepting all medical supplies, Ampe says the most important need right now is money for ventilators. “Our focus right now is on securing more vents, that’s something that’s an investment in long-term healthcare,” Ampe said. “It’s not just satisfying a need right now but it’s something that the Ukrainians can use in the future.”

St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Parishes Pastor Fr. Ryan Ford says he has known the Ampe family for over 10 years. Fr. Ford adds that he was eager to get the Ishpeming Catholic community involved in donation efforts for Ukraine.

“We are committing some thousands of dollars from our churches, what’s raised from our Lenten almsgiving as well as our Tuesday soup suppers that we’ve had throughout Lent,” Fr. Ford said.

Ampe says Yoopers have been extremely generous, giving everything from diapers and baby formula for families with children, to trauma packs for frontline fighters. All are being sorted through at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Ishpeming.

A few members of the Ampe Family plan to travel to Poland, crossing into Ukraine to deliver the supplies later this month. The family is still accepting monetary and in-kind donations.

If interested in donating in-kind, you can drop off physical donations such as diapers, hand sanitizer, baby formula, gauze, rubbing alcohol, trauma packs, and more at drop boxes located at St. John the Evangelist Parish or St. Joseph Parish, both in Ishpeming.

The family has an Amazon wish list set up for all the supplies it needs. You can purchase an item from this list to donate to the family by clicking here.

If you prefer to donate money, you can send it to the Ampe Family PayPal account which is joeampe@gmail.com.

The family is also accepting Venmo payments, you can donate here by sending money to the Venmo account @stoudtj.

There is a GoFundMe that you can donate to. That can be found by clicking here.

All proceeds go towards buying medical supplies that the Ampe Family plans to bring to Ukrainian families in need later this month.

