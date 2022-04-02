Advertisement

UPDATE: Mackinac Bridge reopens

Mackinac Bridge 04/02/2022
Mackinac Bridge 04/02/2022(WLUC News)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mackinac Bridge is now open to traffic as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The bridge was previously closed due to falling ice.

The Mackinac Bridge tweeted about 2:45 p.m. on Saturday saying the Mackinac Bridge is closed due to falling ice. Right now, there is no timeline for reopening.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority recommends people stay away from the bridge area to “allow maintenance vehicles to operate.”

You can text “MacBridge” to 67283 to be alerted when the bridge reopens.

TV6 and FOX UP will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at the old Chrysler Dodge car dealership in Bruce Crossing.
One person hospitalized after overnight fire in Bruce Crossing
Menominee High School
3 Menominee High School students charged with allegedly making terroristic threats
The dog is okay, as a spokesman says pet owners and hunters should be on the lookout to avoid...
DNR reacts to wolf attack on training dog in Marquette County
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Investigators: MSHS student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide
The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
Court reinstates lawsuit over girl’s death at Gwinn High School Gym

Latest News

All of the money raised from the event goes to Copper Country Humane Society
Michigan Tech students jump into Portage Lake for Polar Plunge
At least four employers and around 100 soldiers from around the country gathered in Calumet for...
Calumet Armory hosts first-ever National Guard Employer Day
4th of july fundraiser
Alpha Michigan Brewing Company hosts 4th of July fundraiser
Dickinson County library holds first-ever easter egg hunt
More than children attend first-ever easter egg hunt