UPDATE: Mackinac Bridge reopens
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mackinac Bridge is now open to traffic as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The bridge was previously closed due to falling ice.
The Mackinac Bridge tweeted about 2:45 p.m. on Saturday saying the Mackinac Bridge is closed due to falling ice. Right now, there is no timeline for reopening.
The Mackinac Bridge Authority recommends people stay away from the bridge area to “allow maintenance vehicles to operate.”
You can text “MacBridge” to 67283 to be alerted when the bridge reopens.
TV6 and FOX UP will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.
