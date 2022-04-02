More than children attend first-ever easter egg hunt

Advertisement

Dickinson County library holds first-ever easter egg hunt(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Library hosted its first-ever easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 2.

Over 50 children signed up to get the chance to find 10 different easter egg containing various candies and one golden egg, which they redeemed for a free book at the library.

Library staff are excited that events are becoming more available as COVID restrictions diminish.

“It’s really great to put events like this on and for the last two years we haven’t been able to do a whole lot and to be able to open things up and have a lot of programming options available. It also is really helpful that we’ve been doing registration for so long we had a really good turnout for registrants this year,” said Crystal Jacklovitz, Dickinson County Library Early Elementary Literacy Specialist.

For upcoming events at the Dickinson County Library you can click here.

