Michigan Tech students jump into Portage Lake for Polar Plunge

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of Michigan Tech students braved the elements and jumped into cold water, all for a good cause.

For the second straight year, the fraternity Sigma Phi Epsilon, alongside the sorority Delta Zeta, held a Polar Plunge at Houghton’s Waterfront Park. Around 50 participants, mostly students, jumped into a freezing Portage Lake.

All of the jumpers also raised around $1,000 for the Copper Country Humane Society.

“I created the event last year,” said Timothy Stachowski, a junior and Sigma Phi Epsilon member. “I wanted to start giving back to the community more, and I feel like philanthropy is just the way to do that, not only by volunteer hours but also raising money.”

“I made an offer to these outstanding students,” said MTU’s Dean of Students, Wallace Southerland III. “I would give $5 a person who jumped in again, going up to $100 for the charity.”

The participants accepted that offer, fulfilling those 20 extra jumps.

Sigma Phi Epsilon hopes to do more of these Polar Plunges in the years ahead.

