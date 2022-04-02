Mackinac Bridge closed until further notice

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mackinac Bridge tweeted about 2:45 p.m. on Saturday saying the Mackinac Bridge is closed due to falling ice. Right now, there is no timeline for reopening.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority recommends people stay away from the bridge area to “allow maintenance vehicles to operate.”

You can text “MacBridge” to 67283 to be alerted when the bridge reopens.

TV6 and FOX UP will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

The Mackinac Bridge remains closed due to hazardous ice conditions. Currently, there is no timetable for reopening. Motorists should avoid the bridge area to allow maintenance vehicles to operate. We will share more information as it becomes available. — The Mackinac Bridge (@mackinacbridge) April 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.