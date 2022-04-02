Advertisement

Mackinac Bridge closed until further notice

Mackinac Bridge 04/02/2022
Mackinac Bridge 04/02/2022(WLUC News)
By Grace Blair
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mackinac Bridge tweeted about 2:45 p.m. on Saturday saying the Mackinac Bridge is closed due to falling ice. Right now, there is no timeline for reopening.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority recommends people stay away from the bridge area to “allow maintenance vehicles to operate.”

You can text “MacBridge” to 67283 to be alerted when the bridge reopens.

TV6 and FOX UP will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

