Calumet Armory hosts first-ever National Guard Employer Day

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Jeremy Sergey is a conservation officer with the Michigan DNR’s Law Enforcement Division. On Saturday, he and his partner went to the Calumet Armory, looking to hire National Guard soldiers.

“We’re always looking for individuals that are highly trained, can show up on time, wear the proper uniform, and are well-disciplined,” said Sergey. “And we see that here at the Calumet post.”

The DNR was one of at least four employers present at the first-ever National Guard Employer Day. The purpose was for those hirers to understand the everyday duties of the service members.

“They’re trained in emergency situations and on equipment,” said Pam Basal, the event’s organizer and a volunteer with Employer Support of the Garden Reserve (ESGR). “They might be trained in medical procedures, as to what might happen in the field or how they might have to bandage somebody.”

Almost 100 soldiers from around the country attended, showing employers their artillery and vehicles. Michigan Army National Guard Captain Michael Anderson says the skills they learn could be applied to help serve their respective communities.

“The plethora of opportunities that a soldier can help to build their resume and how that ties in to the civilian workforce,” he stated, “you cannot beat it when you compare an 18-year-old service member compared to somebody fresh off the street.”

Some National Guard soldiers learn vehicle maintenance, which is something Sergey is looking for.

“We get to issue our own boats, four-wheelers, snowmobiles, and trucks,” he explained. “When we get to draw from a pool of individuals, such as the individuals up here in Calumet, who can do their own maintenance and know what they’re doing, that’s a huge asset to us.”

The hope is to make National Guard Employer Day a yearly event. There will be four more of these across the U.P. later this year, beginning at the Ishpeming Armory in July.

