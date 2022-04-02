Alpha Michigan Brewing Company hosts 4th of July fundraiser

ALPHA, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s not too early to start getting excited for the 4th of July.

The Alpha Michigan Brewing Company held a fundraiser in collaboration with the Alpha 4th of July Group. All proceeds go towards the alpha community 4th of July celebration. The event included food from local restaurants, carnival games, and prizes.

The brewing company says they want the fundraiser to spark excitement in the community.

“People that were born and raised here or came up during the summers would come to Alpha, a small village like this, and you would 1,000 to 15,000 people here on the 4th of July. We’re trying to revitalize that and make it the event in the area,” said Mike Bjork, Alpha Michigan Brewing Company owner.

The Alpha 4th of July group is a new non-profit that was formed to raise money and give back to the Village of Alpha.

