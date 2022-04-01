UPDATE: US-41 in Menominee reopens after two-vehicle crash

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - US-41 traffic was back to normal after about 15 minutes of closure. The condition of the drivers is unknown at this time.

US-41 is partially closed between 48th Avenue and 56th Avenue in Menominee due to a two-vehicle crash with injuries, Menominee County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

A detour is being utilized on 48th and 56th Avenues.

Deputies are on the scene. They are asking people to please avoid the area if possible. Deputies are being assisted on scene by Menominee City Police, Menominee FD, Menominee-Ingallston FD, and EMS.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

