Snowy, gusty conditions wind down Friday for a sunny April start

High pressure over the Northern Plains drives cold northerly air into Upper Michigan Thursday night, leading to production of lake effect snow showers of light to moderate intensity over the region through Friday morning. Blustery winds from the north produce blowing snow conditions that reduce visibility below a mile. Adjust driving speed on snowy roads -- accumulations ranging from 1-3″. in poor visibility. Snowy, gusty conditions wind down into Friday afternoon as high pressure builds over the U.P.

Scattered snow chances continue over the weekend with an approaching Northern Plains system, followed by a trend to mild seasonal weather early next week.

Friday, April 1st: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest winds belts, diminishing in the afternoon; north through northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph in the evening

>Highs: Mid 30s to Lower 40s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered mixed rain and snow showers

>Highs: 40

Sunday: Rain and snow showers early then diminishing; partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: 40

Monday and Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; seasonably warm

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of mixed rain and snow in the evening; seasonably warm

>Highs: 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with moderate mixed rain and snow; windy

>Highs: 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow early, then transitioning to snow; windy

>Highs: 40s

