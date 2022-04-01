Advertisement

RRN’s Sports and Rec show returns to Escanaba

The show returns after a hiatus of more than a decade.
Inside the Ruth Butler Building at the RRN Sports and Rec Show.
Inside the Ruth Butler Building at the RRN Sports and Rec Show.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Radio Results Network is bringing back a community event for the first time in more than a decade. Boats, dirt bikes, and even RVs fill the Ruth Butler Building on the U.P. State Fairgrounds.

“It gives the opportunity for the business and stuff in the area to have the campers, boats, all of that stuff to be able to showcase their items,” said Brian Nelson, co-coordinator of the Radio Results Network Sports and Recreation Show.

An RV vendor from Wisconsin is at the RRN Sports and Recreation Show and hopes to expand to more of Michigan.

“Kunes RV is Wisconsin’s number one dealer group and we’ve been in business for several years,” said D.J. Oberhofer, general manager of Kunes RV.

Vendors, like Dale Vincent, are excited for the comradery at this year’s Sports and Rec Show. He’s representing two businesses, UP North Treasures and Gwinn Bait and Tackle.

“They’ll find a lot of inflatables that go behind boats and that. The tubes that you pull. They’re going to find all kinds of artwork, they’re going to find metal signs, fire pits, a little bit of everything,” said Vincent.

You’ll also find Michigan Broadband Internet, a company that will serve 4,300 homes in Escanaba.

“It will be a huge boost to the community in terms of Internet access, TV, smart hub technology, telephone, the whole package, said Dale Zuelch, director of sales at Michigan Broadband Internet.

Right now, the company is focusing on houses in Escanaba south of Ludington Street.

These vendors and 15 more will be at the Ruth Butler Building all weekend. The show continues tomorrow from nine in the morning until eight at night and Sunday from eleven in the morning until four in the afternoon.

Entrance is $2 for adults and $1 for kids.

