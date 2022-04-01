Reminder: Real ID deadline extended to May 3, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sawyer International Airport and Marquette County are reminding the public that the Real ID deadline has been extended to May 3, 2023.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the extended deadline in April 2021 due to circumstances resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning May 3, 2023, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a Real ID-compliant driver’s license, state-issued enhanced driver’s license, or another acceptable form of ID listed below to fly within the United States.
Acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States
· Driver’s licenses or other state photo identity cards issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles (or equivalent)
- Beginning May 3, 2023, if you plan to use your state-issued ID or license to fly within the U.S., make sure it is REAL ID compliant. If you are not sure if your ID complies with REAL ID, check with your state department of motor vehicles.
- U.S. passport
- U.S. passport card
- DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)
- U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents
- Permanent resident card
- Border crossing card
- State-issued Enhanced Driver’s License
- An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized, Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe
- HSPD-12 PIV card
- Foreign government-issued passport
- Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card
- Transportation worker identification credential
- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)
- U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential
- Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)
For information by state, including where to obtain a REAL ID, visit www.dhs.gov/real-id. You may also reach out to the Sawyer Administration Offices for any questions or concerns via 906-346-3308.
Michigan REAL ID Requirements | DMV Appointments
