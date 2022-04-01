Reminder: Real ID deadline extended to May 3, 2023

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sawyer International Airport and Marquette County are reminding the public that the Real ID deadline has been extended to May 3, 2023.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the extended deadline in April 2021 due to circumstances resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning May 3, 2023, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a Real ID-compliant driver’s license, state-issued enhanced driver’s license, or another acceptable form of ID listed below to fly within the United States.

Acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States

· Driver’s licenses or other state photo identity cards issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles (or equivalent)

For information by state, including where to obtain a REAL ID, visit www.dhs.gov/real-id. You may also reach out to the Sawyer Administration Offices for any questions or concerns via 906-346-3308.

Michigan REAL ID Requirements | DMV Appointments

