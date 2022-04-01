One person hospitalized after overnight fire in Bruce Crossing

Advertisement

Fire at the old Chrysler Dodge car dealership in Bruce Crossing.
Fire at the old Chrysler Dodge car dealership in Bruce Crossing.(Bruce Crossing Fire Department)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRUCE CROSSING, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is in the hospital after an overnight building fire in Ontonagon County.

According to the Bruce Township Fire Department, firefighters were still on the scene early this morning, waiting for tanker trucks to deliver water.

The blaze happened overnight at an old Chrysler Dodge Plymouth dealership.

Firefighters found a person in the building upon arrival.

They were transported to Aspirus Ontonagon for evaluation. His condition is currently unknown.

Fire Departments on the scene include Bruce Crossing Fire, Ewen Fire, Watersmeet Fire, Rockland Fire and Greenland Twp. Fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

