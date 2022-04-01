Advertisement

NMU students put on first Queer Prom since 2014

The celebration is meant for the LGBTQ+ Community to have a memorable prom experience they may not have had during high school
The event was meant to give the LGBTQ+ community an opportunity to have a memorable prom night,...
The event was meant to give the LGBTQ+ community an opportunity to have a memorable prom night, which is something they might not have had during high school(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, an NMU student organization helped LGBTQ+ students relive prom night.

“Queer Prom” was co-hosted by Queers & Allies and the Student Equity and Engagement Center. This was the school’s first Queer Prom since 2014.

Music, dancing, and snacks were present at the event, which was held at the Hedgcock Building.

Organizers Harmony Blandin and Miranda Miller say it was a way for LGBTQ+ students to enjoy a classic event they may have missed out on. It was meant to provide a safe environment for students to be themselves while recreating a memory.

“Queer students had either bad experiences when in prom, or didn’t go because of multiple factors, or just weren’t able to be themselves,” Miller explained. “So we wanted to give them a space where they can feel completely comfortable and give them a positive event to remember.”

“When legislation is going across the country, like the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill and everything like that, where people are being attacked for their identity,” said Blandin, “having this event where people can be who they are is almost a direct step against that kind of legislation and saying that we are here for our community.”

Both organizers hope this event occurs in the years ahead.

