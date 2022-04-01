Nicolet Bank collecting donations for UPAWS all April long

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nicolet Bank is getting ready to celebrate “Power of Community” week. In the spirit of giving back, the Marquette and Ishpeming locations are collecting donations for UPAWS and selling $2 cat or dog-shaped chocolate bars from Sayklly’s Escanaba all month long.

Boris Martysz of the Marquette location explains his bank’s plans to give back to the community.

Nicolet Bank is celebrating Power of Community Week and also collecting donations for UPAWS all month long.

Haley Wainio details how you can support UPAWS during Bank your Bark.

You can bring items for UPAWS to Nicolet Bank in Marquette or Ishpeming all April long.

Items to donate:

UPAWS wishlist. (WLUC)

You can also find the list here.

