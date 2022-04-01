Nicolet Bank collecting donations for UPAWS all April long
“Bank your Bark” and support the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nicolet Bank is getting ready to celebrate “Power of Community” week. In the spirit of giving back, the Marquette and Ishpeming locations are collecting donations for UPAWS and selling $2 cat or dog-shaped chocolate bars from Sayklly’s Escanaba all month long.
Boris Martysz of the Marquette location explains his bank’s plans to give back to the community.
Haley Wainio details how you can support UPAWS during Bank your Bark.
Items to donate:
You can also find the list here.
