Advertisement

Nicolet Bank collecting donations for UPAWS all April long

“Bank your Bark” and support the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter
Otis, a dog recently adopted from UPAWS.
Otis, a dog recently adopted from UPAWS.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nicolet Bank is getting ready to celebrate “Power of Community” week. In the spirit of giving back, the Marquette and Ishpeming locations are collecting donations for UPAWS and selling $2 cat or dog-shaped chocolate bars from Sayklly’s Escanaba all month long.

Boris Martysz of the Marquette location explains his bank’s plans to give back to the community.

Nicolet Bank is celebrating Power of Community Week and also collecting donations for UPAWS all month long.

Haley Wainio details how you can support UPAWS during Bank your Bark.

You can bring items for UPAWS to Nicolet Bank in Marquette or Ishpeming all April long.

Items to donate:

UPAWS wishlist.
UPAWS wishlist.(WLUC)

You can also find the list here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Investigators: MSHS student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide
Brad Olney, 44, was arrested by Forsyth Township Police on Monday, March 28.
Forsyth Township man arrested, accused of sex crimes against ‘multiple’ underage girls
The dog is okay, as a spokesman says pet owners and hunters should be on the lookout to avoid...
DNR reacts to wolf attack on training dog in Marquette County
Dorothea Taylor, born and raised in Ishpeming, was featured Tuesday night on The Tonight Show...
Ishpeming native appears on The Tonight Show
The "Vacationland" carried nearly 150 cars and trucks. For just over $3 you and your car could...
Crossing the Straits of Mackinac

Latest News

The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
Court reinstates lawsuit over girl’s death at Gwinn High School Gym
Possible Heat Wave in the central U.P.
A possible heat wave coming to Tundraville?
Girl Scout Cookies
Girl Scout Cookie deadline extended due to supply chain issues
Fire at the old Chrysler Dodge car dealership in Bruce Crossing.
One person hospitalized after overnight fire in Bruce Crossing