Mild spring temps coming, but wintry mixes continue

A Northern Plains system spreads mainly light scattered snow and rain showers starting in Western Upper Michigan early Saturday morning then towards the eastern counties midday. The wintry mix can produce slushy, slippery roads Saturday -- adjust driving speed and break gradually ahead at stops, turns, roundabouts as necessary!

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered mixed rain and snow showers

>Highs: Upper 30s to Mid 40s

Sunday: Rain and snow showers early then diminishing; partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of morning snow south and east

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with seasonal temps

>Highs: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with moderate mixed rain and snow; windy

>Highs: 40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow early, then transitioning to snow; windy and seasonably cooler

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.