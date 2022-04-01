Advertisement

Marquette Women’s Center displays ribbons as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month

By Annette Giachino
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you see teal ribbons hanging up in your community this month, there is a reason.

Outside the Marquette County Courthouse today, a group of sexual assault victim advocates from the Marquette Women’s Center tied teal ribbons. It’s the first day of sexual assault awareness month.

The group also tied ribbons at Peter Nordeen Park in Gwinn, and outside police departments in Ishpeming, Negaunee, and Munising.

Sexual assault victim advocate Madison Meehling explains why it’s vital to talk about sexual assault.

“It’s really important to bring awareness to sexual assault. I think people tend to think that sexual assault doesn’t happen in our communities or among people close to you but it absolutely does. We really want to normalize that so people are able to come forward if and when they’re ready if they ever are.”

The Women’s Center says teal ribbons represent solidarity with sexual assault survivors.

Meehling also has a message for anyone who may be struggling as a survivor.

“We hear you and we see you and we’re truly sorry for what you went through, and no one should have to go through that alone. Something we strive for at the Women’s center is that we try to get people connected to resources and be a lending ear to someone because sometimes it’s hard to go to family or friends and tell them something awful happened to you.”

The Women’s Center plans to host more activities throughout April in recognition of sexual assault awareness month. Visit the Women’s Center on Facebook for more information.

