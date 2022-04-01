Advertisement

Marquette Police Chief Blake Rieboldt retires, spends last day out on road patrol

Retiring Chief Blake Rieboldt on his last patrol
Retiring Chief Blake Rieboldt on his last patrol(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City Police Chief Blake Rieboldt wrapped up his last day as Chief this evening. Rieboldt, who started as a road patrol officer in 1994, finished his last shift the way his first started on the road Friday.

Rieboldt has served as Chief of Police for the past six years in Marquette. He says he’s very proud of the entire staff at the department.

“It’s just a great group of people that I get to see make a difference in this community every day, that’s the one thing I wish everybody could see is what the men and women of the Marquette Police Department do on a daily basis here in this community that’s what I’m most proud of, they just do a phenomenal job,” Rieboldt said.

“Blake has been great to me over the years, he took me under his wing, he was my field training officer back in 2001, he has just gotten promoted and took me under his wing there and he’s been nothing but supportive of me my entire career so, he’s an amazing boss and I only hope to be half of what he is,” said New Marquette Police Chief Ryan Grim.

The Marquette City Commission recently appointed Ryan Grim as the new police chief. Grim has 20 years of experience in law enforcement and was a driving force behind the department getting accredited.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Investigators: MSHS student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide
The dog is okay, as a spokesman says pet owners and hunters should be on the lookout to avoid...
DNR reacts to wolf attack on training dog in Marquette County
Brad Olney, 44, was arrested by Forsyth Township Police on Monday, March 28.
Forsyth Township man arrested, accused of sex crimes against ‘multiple’ underage girls
Fire at the old Chrysler Dodge car dealership in Bruce Crossing.
One person hospitalized after overnight fire in Bruce Crossing
Menominee High School
3 Menominee High School students charged with allegedly making terroristic threats

Latest News

The show returns after a hiatus of more than a decade.
RRN’s Sports and Rec show returns to Escanaba
Re-painting the stage, fixing the lights, and repairing squeaky seats are a few renovation...
Braumart Theatre to undergo maintenance this spring
The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD) says over 2 million poisonings occur...
Cleaning supplies may pose threat to children
Apples and granola bars are in the meals JJ Packs volunteers put together Friday morning.
JJ Packs prep student meals for Spring Break
If you see teal ribbons hanging up in your community this month, there is a reason.
Marquette Women’s Center displays ribbons for Sexual Assault Awareness Month