Marquette Police Chief Blake Rieboldt retires, spends last day out on road patrol

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City Police Chief Blake Rieboldt wrapped up his last day as Chief this evening. Rieboldt, who started as a road patrol officer in 1994, finished his last shift the way his first started on the road Friday.

Rieboldt has served as Chief of Police for the past six years in Marquette. He says he’s very proud of the entire staff at the department.

“It’s just a great group of people that I get to see make a difference in this community every day, that’s the one thing I wish everybody could see is what the men and women of the Marquette Police Department do on a daily basis here in this community that’s what I’m most proud of, they just do a phenomenal job,” Rieboldt said.

“Blake has been great to me over the years, he took me under his wing, he was my field training officer back in 2001, he has just gotten promoted and took me under his wing there and he’s been nothing but supportive of me my entire career so, he’s an amazing boss and I only hope to be half of what he is,” said New Marquette Police Chief Ryan Grim.

The Marquette City Commission recently appointed Ryan Grim as the new police chief. Grim has 20 years of experience in law enforcement and was a driving force behind the department getting accredited.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.