JJ Packs prep student meals for Spring Break

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Apples and granola bars are in the meals JJ Packs volunteers put together Friday morning.

They were then given out to food-insecure students in Marquette Area Public Schools. JJ Packs volunteer Heather Addison said a service like this is crucial, especially during the breaks.

“We know that kids learn better when they’re not hungry and we try to do something so that a child can come to school on Monday morning and their first thought shouldn’t have to be that they’re hungry,” she said.

Nearly 200 meals were made today for students to take home for spring break. Addison said meals included the essential food groups like proteins, fruits, and breakfast items as well. The meal packs also had something extra because of next week’s break.

“For spring break and Christmas break for instance the packs are a little larger we try to put a little extra in, we are also able to include a small gift card for groceries that would cover approximately what the JJ Pack would’ve been so for this week we’re putting in a 10 dollar gift card,” Addison said.

The food comes from donations, partnerships, and grants. At the start of the school year, students can fill out a form to determine how many meals they receive each week. Addison said the volunteer work that is done through the organization is fulfilling.

“This is a wonderful organization; I think if you asked any of the volunteers here they’ll tell you this is one of their favorite things that they do every week it’s just a wonderful community effort all the way around,” she said.

To donate food, you can go here.

Or you can visit their Facebook group here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.