Household cleaning supplies can pose threat to children if left unattended

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - It is that time of the year we scrub away the winter dirt in our homes. However, incorrect use of cleaning chemicals can harm you and your children.

“Keep out of reach of children” can be found on every cleaning product in your home. The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD) wants to remind you of the dangers these chemicals can pose.

“Commonly, depending on the developmental age of the kid, [the chemical] is going to be ingested. They are either going to eat it, or swallow it,” said Ruth Manier, DIDHD Community Health Services Director.

The health department says over 2 million poisonings occur every year in the U.S., with nearly 43 percent of them involving children under 5-years-old. Many incidents are preventable.

“Consider what they have access to, what they can see, what they have easy access to,” Manier said.

Manier says most people will store their cleaning supplies underneath their sink. Where children may easily access chemicals that are harmful if ingested.

“It might be a time to consider moving it to another cabinet, or can you add layers of protection to that cabinet, to make it safer,” Manier said. “That could be a latch safety tool, or a lock box.”

The health department says two-thirds of calls to the national poison help line are resolved over the phone. Calling the help line at 1-800-222-1222 can save you a trip to the emergency room.

“When you call the number, they will ask they age of the child, what was ingested, what type of amount, what kind of reaction they are having and they will talk from start to end with you,” Manier said. “They can tell you what to avoid, or what to give your child to alleviate it.”

Depending on the type of chemical ingested, milk or water may be a solution. Manier says you should save cleaning with heavy chemicals for times children are not around. This includes cleaning mirrors, scrubbing the toilet, or even using detergent pods.

“[Children] have curious minds, and they don’t know better,” Manier said.

Manier says you should never mix chemical agents. Consider wearing a face mask or wearing gloves when spraying particles into the air. Manier says this can protect your skin and lungs from acidic based compounds.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.