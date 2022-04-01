A gradual warm up takes hold

Lake effect snow continues to wind down this morning but keep in mind surfaces are still slick. High pressure helps clouds clear during the day. Then, a weak front moves through tomorrow with light snow in the morning and scattered rain/snow mix. The pattern brings more seasonal air to the area, but more disturbances with chances of precipitation next week.

Today: Morning snow. Then, the clouds clear out

>Highs: Low 40s west, upper 30s east

Saturday: Light snow showers in the morning. Isolated rain/snow mix

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Sunday: partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: Around 40°

Monday: Morning light snow in the south. Otherwise, mainly mostly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 40s

Wednesday: Rain early on followed by rain/snow mix

>Highs: Low 40s

Thursday: Cloudy with widespread wet snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.