A gradual warm up takes hold

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake effect snow continues to wind down this morning but keep in mind surfaces are still slick. High pressure helps clouds clear during the day. Then, a weak front moves through tomorrow with light snow in the morning and scattered rain/snow mix. The pattern brings more seasonal air to the area, but more disturbances with chances of precipitation next week.

Today: Morning snow. Then, the clouds clear out

>Highs: Low 40s west, upper 30s east

Saturday: Light snow showers in the morning. Isolated rain/snow mix

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Sunday: partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: Around 40°

Monday: Morning light snow in the south. Otherwise, mainly mostly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 40s

Wednesday: Rain early on followed by rain/snow mix

>Highs: Low 40s

Thursday: Cloudy with widespread wet snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

