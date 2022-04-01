Girl Scout Cookie deadline extended due to supply chain issues

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Melissa Loest, the communications manager for the Girl Scouts of the Northern Great Lakes, said a peanut butter and cardboard box shortage caused some people to not get their cookies on time.

Because of this, the deadline to order cookies has been extended from the first Sunday in April to April 10th.

To find some boxes of thin mints or peanut butter patties near you, click here.

