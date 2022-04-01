Advertisement

Girl Scout Cookie deadline extended due to supply chain issues

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Melissa Loest, the communications manager for the Girl Scouts of the Northern Great Lakes, said a peanut butter and cardboard box shortage caused some people to not get their cookies on time.

Because of this, the deadline to order cookies has been extended from the first Sunday in April to April 10th.

To find some boxes of thin mints or peanut butter patties near you, click here.

