Drummer Dorothea Taylor talks Tonight Show experience

Dorothea Taylor says the UP will always be home.
Dorothea Taylor, born and raised in Ishpeming, was featured Tuesday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.(NBC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming Native/Drummer Dorothea Taylor spoke to TV6 about how she drummed her way onto the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

In sixth grade, Taylor was told girls don’t play the drums. But, as eighth grade came around she joined the Ishpeming Blue Notes Drum Core.

She never stopped drumming throughout her life.

Taylor says she taught many online lessons and developed a following on social media during the pandemic.

One direct message on Instagram led to another – and she ended up on the Tonight Show playing music for Jimmy Fallon.

However, Taylor says the UP will always be her home.

“So, I still love the UP, even though I’ve been here for 51 years almost,” said Taylor. “I still tell people that I’m from Michigan. I’m not from here, even though I’ve lived here for this long. Say yah to the UP eh?”

Taylor’s full interview is linked below from our TV6 & FOX UP Facebook.

