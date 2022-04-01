Dickinson County Library will host first-ever egg hunt on Saturday

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, the Dickinson County Library will host its first-ever egg hunt.

Staff will hide over 200 eggs containing candy and prizes in the children’s room tomorrow. Golden eggs have also been hidden that can be redeemed for a special prize as well.

All spots have been sold out, with over 50 children registered. Library staff are surprised by how much interest the event has drawn.

“One of our goals is to bring more kids into the library. We want to get them comfortable in the library and show them we are more than just books. We do a lot of fun stuff here,” said Marissa Miner, Library Middle-Grade Service Specialist.

Groups of six children are assigned to a specific 50-minute time slot, so the staff can refill the eggs with prizes for others to find.

