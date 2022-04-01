Court reinstates lawsuit over girl’s death at Gwinn High School Gym

(AP) - The Michigan Supreme Court has overturned a decision and reinstated a lawsuit by the family of a 4-year-old girl who was accidentally killed at an Upper Peninsula school.

Civil immunity can sometimes apply to schools under Michigan’s personal-injury law. But the Supreme Court says there still are questions of fact to be sorted out in Marquette County court.

Amarah Filizetti died when a 325-pound panel fell on her at Gwinn High School in 2015. Staff were in the process of putting the panel in place to shield a portable stage.

The state appeals court had dismissed the lawsuit, saying the panel wasn’t part of a building defect. But the Supreme Court says a reasonable jury could conclude that the panel constituted a ‘dangerous or defective condition.’

