Cognition Brewing Company to reopen after nearly a year of being closed

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Cognition Brewing Company will be open Friday, April 1 from 3-10 p.m. in the Mather Inn taproom, the brewery announced on Facebook.

This is no April Fools joke, Cognition’s owner Jay Clancey told TV6.

The business closed its doors in May 2021 due to a loss of electricity. They remained closed because of a dispute with the Mather Inn owners.

