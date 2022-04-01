Advertisement

Cognition Brewing Company to reopen after nearly a year of being closed

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Apr. 1, 2022
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Cognition Brewing Company will be open Friday, April 1 from 3-10 p.m. in the Mather Inn taproom, the brewery announced on Facebook.

The Tap Room will be open from 3:00 - 10:00 today!

Posted by Cognition Brewing Company on Thursday, March 31, 2022

This is no April Fools joke, Cognition’s owner Jay Clancey told TV6.

The business closed its doors in May 2021 due to a loss of electricity. They remained closed because of a dispute with the Mather Inn owners.

