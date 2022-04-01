Cognition Brewing Company now open

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Cognition Brewing Company is open again, after being closed for nearly a year. The brewery opened at 3 p.m. Friday with the owner’s favorite brew. It’s a chaga and spruce tip porter called black mass.

Cognition had been closed since last may, when its electricity was cut off amid a dispute with the now-former Mather Inn owners. Now, the brewery’s owner says he’s glad to see so many familiar faces.

“On this roller coaster ride we’re up at the peak again today so, you have to enjoy it while it’s happening, the ride is probably never over but for right now it feels so good and with the pandemic and everything else there’s just so many people I haven’t seen in two years,” said Jay Clancey, Owner of Cognition.

For now Cognition will be open Fridays Saturdays and Sundays. Clancey says he’s also still working to open a Marquette location, hopefully this summer.

