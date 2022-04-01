Advertisement

Braumart Theatre to undergo minor maintenance this spring

The renovation committee will meet for the first time on April 2, and work will begin on April 16.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A new effort is being made to help keep one of iron mountain’s most historic buildings operations for years to come.

Re-painting the stage, fixing the lights, and repairing squeaky seats are a few renovation projects planned for this spring at the Braumart Theatre. Regular maintenance will keep the building operational.

“One of the big things that this theatre has over a lot of others is that the sound here is excellent, but our facilities need updating, maintaining, and improving,” said Rodney Kjell, Braumart Theatre President.

The minor maintenance projects will *only cost about $100, but some “wish list” items for the future will cost a bit more.

One future project the theatre hopes to complete is replacing the scrim backdrop with an automatic, movie screen one. However, that can cost upwards of $25,000.

A volunteer maintenance committee has been formed for the first time to gather support for the renovations. Kjell is hoping for those interested to work alongside him.

“It all depends how many people are willing to show up and be here, I have lots of projects,” Kjell said.

Kjell hopes to re-brand the Braumart from a performing arts center to a civic center.

“Not only do we show movies and performances, but we want to have other items going on here. We had a church group come in and play video games on our screen, they had a ball with that. We had a family come in and have a family reunion,” Kjell said.

The theatre was built in 1925, and The Friends of the Braumart purchased the building in 2017. Establishing the maintenance committee is the first step in regular face-lift projects.

“It will make it a much more comfortable and enjoyable place for our customers to come in and be here,” Kjell said.

The committee will meet for the first time on Saturday at 9 a.m. CT to discuss future projects, where renovations will begin on April 16. All are welcome to attend.

